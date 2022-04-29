5-9 Inches of Snow, 55 MPH Wind Gusts Expected in the Snowies

The Snowies could see 5 to 9 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 55 mph through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 542 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 WYZ114-292215- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0021.220429T1200Z-220430T1200Z/ Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 542 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Snowy Range at elevations mainly above 8000ft. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel and hiking could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

High Wind Warnings and Watches are also in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 WYZ116-292215- /O.UPG.KCYS.HW.A.0033.220429T1200Z-220430T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.W.0032.220429T1200Z-220430T0600Z/ South Laramie Range- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, and Vedauwoo 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and Buford * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 WYZ117-292215- /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.W.0032.220429T1200Z-220430T0600Z/ South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills including Horse Creek and Federal. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 WYZ118-119-292215- /O.EXB.KCYS.HW.A.0033.220429T1800Z-220430T1200Z/ Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County which includes the locations of Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...From noon MDT today through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ102-108-292215- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.A.0033.220430T0000Z-220501T0300Z/ Dawes County-Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County- Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County- Northern Sioux County-Southern Sioux County-Niobrara County- Goshen County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, Harrison, Agate, Lusk, Redbird, and Torrington 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 WYZ110-292215- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.A.0033.220429T1200Z-220430T0600Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 324 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain. The Interstate 80 Summit between Cheyenne and Laramie. * WHEN...6 AM this morning through midnight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

6AM April 29th – High Wind Watches and Warnings are currently in effect for the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of southeastern Wyoming, with wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Additionally, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Snowy Range with up to 5-9 inches possible and blowing snow hazards with wind gusts up to 55 mph through tomorrow morning. Stay tuned to the latest information at weather.gov/cys. For information on road conditions, refer to wyoroad.info for more information.

