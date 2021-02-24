BREAKING: COVID-19 issues axe Wyoming-San Jose State series

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's upcoming two-game series with San Jose State has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Spartans basketball program.

Sources told 7220sports.com that SJSU landed at Denver International Airport today and was informed of a positive test. The Spartan basketball team will now have to quarantine in Denver for up to 10 days, according to a source who is familiar with the situation.

The official San Jose State men's basketball Twitter account announced the Spartans have canceled their final three remaining games of the regular season:

The Cowboys and Spartans were scheduled to tipoff tomorrow at 7 p.m. in Laramie. The second game was supposed to be Saturday at 2 p.m.

Wyoming now has just two games remaining on its regular season schedule. The Mountain West Tuesday announced that the Cowboys will travel to Utah State on March 4 and host UNLV on March 6. Those games -- which were originally two-game series --were postponed due to the pandemic.

The Mountain West men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas is still scheduled for March 10-13. No fans will be allowed inside Thomas & Mack Center, the MW announced Monday.

If you bought tickets to the SJSU series, expect a refund by the end of the week, a school release states.

"Regarding refunds for fans, The Wyoming Ticket Office will automatically process a refund to your credit/debit card," a UW press release stated. "... You will receive an e-mail confirmation when your refund occurs and it typically takes up to five business days for funds to show back up on your bank account. Thank you for your understanding."