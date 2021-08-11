Celebrating 35 years of the Cowboy Joe Club Auction

LARAMIE -- Back and better than ever!

The 35th Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction, presented by Blue Ribbon Gloves and UniWyo Federal Credit Union, will be held Friday, Oct. 15 at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne.

The annual auction, historically the Club's single-most successful fundraising event of the year, is once again expected to reach a capacity crowd of 700 attendees.

Get our free mobile app

Very limited tickets remain available for purchase. Each ticket includes admission to the event, silent and live auction access, a premium dinner buffet and complimentary cocktails throughout the evening. Table sponsorships begin at $2,500 for ten admissions with advertising.

Many unique and one-of-a-kind items will be up for bid this year, including: two tickets to this upcoming season’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in L.A., a Cowgirl Basketball Mountain West Championship Ring, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards tickets, autographed Josh Allen & NFL memorabilia, custom WYO Poker Table, golf packages, college & pro sports memorabilia, Wildcatter Club seats and much more!

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m., when the doors open for the silent auction. Madden Brothers Auctions will serve as auctioneers, with appearances from the UW Spirit Team and UW Cowboy Wrestlers, as well as other coaches and UW Administrators.

The following day on Oct. 16, the Wyoming Cowboy Football team takes on Fresno State in Laramie, Wyo.

To learn more about the 35th Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction or to RSVP to attend the event, contact the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242 or visit CowboyJoeClub.com today.

* University of Wyoming press release