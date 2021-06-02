Cheyenne Among 2021’s Worst Cities for Staycations, Report Says

With around 33 percent of Americans not planning to take a trip this summer, WalletHub on Wednesday released its report on 2021's Best and Worst Cities for Staycations.

To determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities -- the 150 most populated and at least two of the most populated in each state -- across 46 key metrics ranging from parks per capita to the share of residents who are vaccinated.

Overall, Cheyenne ranked 135th on the list, while Casper ranked 70th. Honolulu, Hawaii, was ranked the best and Fremont, California, the worst.

As of June 1, 29.03 percent of Laramie County's population and 29.56 percent of Natrona County's population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-staycations/4341