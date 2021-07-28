The last two teams in the winner's bracket at the 2021 Wyoming Legion Baseball 'AA' State Championship are Cheyenne and Laramie.

Both won second-round games on Tuesday at Cowboy Field in Laramie.

Cheyenne posted a 5-1 victory over Sheridan. Sixers' pitcher Travis Onisto tossed a complete game and allowed only one run on six hits. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. Cheyenne scored two runs in the second inning and added three in the fourth. Here are some of the highlights:

In the nightcap, Laramie topped Gillette, 9-2. It was a 1-1 game until Laramie broke it open with six runs in the third and fourth innings. Riley Hogsett had three hits and four RBI's. Aidan Morris added four hits and drove in one run. Brandon Chavez went 5.2 innings for the victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Here are a few highlights:

Those two teams meet in the winner's bracket semifinal at 7 p.m. in Laramie at Cowboy Field on Wednesday.