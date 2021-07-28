Cheyenne and Laramie Win at the 2021 ‘AA’ State Baseball Tournament [VIDEOS]

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The last two teams in the winner's bracket at the 2021 Wyoming Legion Baseball 'AA' State Championship are Cheyenne and Laramie.

Both won second-round games on Tuesday at Cowboy Field in Laramie.

Cheyenne posted a 5-1 victory over Sheridan. Sixers' pitcher Travis Onisto tossed a complete game and allowed only one run on six hits. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. Cheyenne scored two runs in the second inning and added three in the fourth. Here are some of the highlights:

In the nightcap, Laramie topped Gillette, 9-2. It was a 1-1 game until Laramie broke it open with six runs in the third and fourth innings. Riley Hogsett had three hits and four RBI's. Aidan Morris added four hits and drove in one run. Brandon Chavez went 5.2 innings for the victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Here are a few highlights:

Those two teams meet in the winner's bracket semifinal at 7 p.m. in Laramie at Cowboy Field on Wednesday.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: American Legion Baseball, Baseball, Cheyenne Post Six, Gillette Roughriders Baseball, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Sheridan Troopers Baseball, Wyoming Legion Baseball, Wyoming Legion Baseball 'AA' State Championship, WyoPreps
Categories: Articles, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top