Wyoming Legion Baseball 2021 ‘AA’ State Tournament Scoreboard

The 2021 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘AA’ State Tournament is in Laramie from July 26-30.

It’s an eight-team, modified, double-elimination bracket. The Cheyenne Sixers are the defending ‘AA’ State Champions.

You can watch and listen to all of the games from Laramie through the link below.

This year’s winner advances to the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament, which will be in Gillette, Aug. 4-8, 2021. The Riders already have a spot in the tournament as the host team. If they win state, then the second-place team will go to the regional tournament. If not, the winner joins Gillette in the bracket.

The East Conference No. 2 seed finished with a tie between Laramie and Sheridan at 5-7. The tie-breaker that determined the seed was runs allowed in conference-only games. The Rangers gave up four fewer and take the No. 2 seed, while the Troopers get the third seed.

Here’s a look at the match-ups for the ‘AA’ State Tournament.

Monday, July 26:

Final Score: Game 1: (E3) Sheridan Troopers 9 (W2) Evanston Outlaws 2 - Troopers scored 2 runs in each of the 1st three innings. Steel had 3 hits & 3 RBI's, while Kilpatrick added 3 hits (2-2B) & 2 RBI's. Nelson went all 7 for Sheridan on the mound. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits. MacDonald had 1 hit and 1 RBI to pace the Outlaws in defeat.

Final Score: Game 2: (E4) Gillette Roughriders 5 (W1) Casper Oilers 4 [8 inns.] - Riders scored 3 in the top of the 8th and survived a comeback by the Oilers. Fink had the go-ahead RBI single, while Newlin followed with a key 2-run single. Fink got the win in relief. Casper scored 2 on a Barr single with 2 outs but a pop out to shallow left ended the game.

Final Score: Game 3: (E1) Cheyenne Sixers 12 (W4) Rock Springs Stallions 0 - The game was scoreless for 3 innings. The Sixers scored 12 in the next 3 frames, including a game-ending grand slam by Hastings. He had 2 hits & 5 RBI's. Anderson added 3 hits & 2 RBI's. Oswald & Bohlmann combine on a 5-hit shutout.

Final Score: Game 4: (E2) Laramie Rangers 5 (W3) Jackson Giants 4 - Rangers rally in the 7th with 3 runs for the victory. The game ended on a fielder's choice and an error that leads to two runs. Morris had 2 hits & 1 RBI for Laramie. The Giants got 3 hits and 1 RBI from Bleggi.

Tuesday, July 27:

Game 5: Evanston vs. Rock Springs, 10 a.m. - Mylocalradio.com Listen-Watch Live

Game 6: Casper vs. Jackson, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Sheridan vs. Cheyenne, 4 p.m. - KRAE Listen Live or KFBC Listen Live

Game 8: Gillette vs. Laramie, 7 p.m. - KIML Listen Live or KOWB Listen Live

Wednesday, July 28:

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29: (Pairings for these two games will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.)

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 4 p.m.

(Note: If 3 teams remain with one loss after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will automatically be drawn into Game 14)

Friday, July 30:

Game 14: State Championship Game: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (possibly Winner Game 11), 11 a.m.

Game 15 (If necessary): Only needed if the 1st loss for Loser of Game 14, 1:30 p.m.