Cheyenne Central Holds Off Kelly Walsh at Softball State Championships [VIDEOS]

Brogan Allen homered and struck out eight to help Cheyenne Central to a 7-5 victory over Kelly Walsh at the state softball championships.

Allen’s two-run home run with one out in the first inning sparked the Indians to the upset of the West Conference top seed Trojans. She also held KW scoreless in five of the seven innings and allowed only seven hits.

Allen poses with her home run ball after Central's win.

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

After a strikeout and a single, Allen homered to left field on a 1-1 pitch. Cheyenne Central also took advantage of five Kelly Walsh errors that led to a 7-0 lead. Cameron Moyte and Taylor Gebhart added RBI triples in the fourth inning.

The Trojans rallied but fell short. Kelly Walsh scored twice fifth on an RBI groundout and an RBI single by Kynlee Griffith. Trailing 7-2 in the seventh, Brooke Lijewskii tripled to right field with the bases loaded. All three runners scored. That trimmed it to 7-5, but a groundout ended the game and comeback attempt.

Griffith took the loss for the Trojans despite 15 strikeouts.

Cheyenne Central will face their cross-town rival Cheyenne East in a winner’s bracket game on Friday at 10 a.m. in Gillette.

Kelly Walsh will take on rival Natrona County at noon on Friday in an elimination game.

