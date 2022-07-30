Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Friday, July 29

Here are the results from Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo action on July 29, 2022:

Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.

Breakaway: 1, (tie) Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, Texas, and Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6 seconds, $5,534 each. 3, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 4.9, $3,505. 4, Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 5.2, $2,398.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 10.5 seconds, $5,200. 2, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 11.1, $4,300. 3, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 11.4, $3,400. 4, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 12.6, $2,500.

Rookie Saddle Bronc: (Round 1) 1, Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., 83 points. 2, Chance West, Chino Valley, Ariz., 80. 3, (tie) Rowdy Dunklin, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Cable Wareham, Whiting, Kan., 79. (Round 2): 1, Reed Neely, Sanger, Calif., 82. 2, Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 81. 3, Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho, 77. 4, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 76. (Total on two): 1, Wareham, 154. 2, Q McWhorter, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 150. 3, Bingham, 149. 4, Dunklin, 147

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, 89.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Corina, $3,051. 2, Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 86.5, $2,311. 3, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86, $1,664. 4, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 84, $878.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 8.4 seconds, $5,200 each. 2, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 9.1, $4,300 each. 3, Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho, 9.7, $3,400 each. 4, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 10.6, $2,500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 6.5 seconds, $4,060. 2, Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 7.4, $3,360. 3, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, 7.5, $2,660. 4, Cody Harmon, Dublin, Texas, 7.6, $1,960.

Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 17.34 seconds, $5,119. 2, Cindy Smith, Lovington N.M., 17.53, $4,237. 3, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, $17.57. 4, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 17.65, $1,647.

Bull Riding: 1, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 91 points on Hunter & Morgan Rodeo Company’s Blackout, $3,087. 2, (tie) Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, and Brady Portenier, Caldwell, 86, $2,011 each. 4, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 83.5, $1,122.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Leon Stewart, $678.