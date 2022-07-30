Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Friday, July 29

Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Friday, July 29

Cheyenne Frontier Days

Here are the results from Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo action on July 29, 2022:

Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas,  84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.

 

Breakaway:  1, (tie) Tiffany Schieck, Floresville, Texas, and Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 4.6 seconds, $5,534 each. 3, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 4.9, $3,505. 4, Lynn Smith, Elfrida, Ariz., 5.2, $2,398.

 

Tie Down Roping: 1, Reese Riemer, Stinnett, Texas, 10.5 seconds, $5,200. 2, Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 11.1, $4,300. 3, Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas, 11.4, $3,400. 4, Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 12.6, $2,500.

 

Rookie Saddle Bronc: (Round 1) 1, Isaac Richard, Eunice, La., 83 points. 2, Chance West, Chino Valley, Ariz., 80. 3, (tie) Rowdy Dunklin, Cheyenne, Wyo., and Cable Wareham, Whiting, Kan., 79. (Round 2): 1, Reed Neely, Sanger, Calif., 82. 2, Ira Dickinson, Rock Springs, Wyo., 81. 3, Carson Bingham, Rigby, Idaho, 77. 4, Lavern Borntreger, Elsmere, Neb., 76. (Total on two): 1, Wareham, 154. 2, Q McWhorter, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 150. 3, Bingham, 149. 4, Dunklin, 147

 

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, 89.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Corina, $3,051. 2, Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 86.5, $2,311. 3, Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas, 86, $1,664. 4, Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 84, $878.

 

Team Roping: 1, Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 8.4 seconds, $5,200 each. 2, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 9.1, $4,300 each. 3, Rhett Anderson, Annabella, Utah, and Max Kuttler, American Falls, Idaho,  9.7, $3,400 each. 4, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo., 10.6, $2,500 each.

 

Steer Wrestling: 1, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 6.5 seconds, $4,060. 2, Talon Roseland, Marshalltown, Iowa, 7.4, $3,360. 3, Emmett Edler, State Center, Iowa, 7.5, $2,660. 4, Cody Harmon, Dublin, Texas, 7.6, $1,960.

 

Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 17.34 seconds, $5,119. 2, Cindy Smith, Lovington N.M., 17.53, $4,237. 3, Andrea Busby, Brock, Texas, $17.57. 4, Katie Pascoe, Morro Bay, Calif., 17.65, $1,647.

 

Bull Riding: 1, Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 91 points on Hunter & Morgan Rodeo Company’s Blackout, $3,087. 2, (tie) Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, and Brady Portenier, Caldwell, 86, $2,011 each. 4, Tyler Bingham, Howell, Utah, 83.5, $1,122.

 

Wild Horse Race: 1, Leon Stewart, $678.

Cheyenne Frontier Days-Thunderbirds

Cheyenne Frontier Days-Thunderbirds

 

 

 

Filed Under: Cheyenne Frontier Days, Rodeo
Categories: Articles, Cheyenne Frontier Days, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top