Cheyenne Hospital Reports 32 COVID Patients As Of Monday

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

As of Monday night, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has 32 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of that total, seven had been vaccinated.

However, only one of the 14 people in the Intensive Care Unit had been fully vaccinated, and none of the 11 people on ventilators due to the coronavirus had been fully vaccinated.

The hospital posted this graphic:

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎Cheyenne Regional COVID-19 Totals 32 Total hospitalized İİRRRRT 25 NOTFULLY VACCINATED 7 FULLY VACCINATED 14 In the ICU (includes ICU level patients on other floors) 13 FULLY VACCINATED FULLY VACCINATED 15 Bed ICU کے 11 On a Ventilator 中ቀጥቀጥጥጥጥጥጥት 11 NOT FULLY VACCINATED FULLY VACCINATED PARTIALLY VACCINATED* CHEYENNE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER STATUS AS OF 10/18/2021‎'‎

