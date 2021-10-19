Cheyenne Hospital Reports 32 COVID Patients As Of Monday
As of Monday night, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has 32 people hospitalized for COVID-19.
Of that total, seven had been vaccinated.
However, only one of the 14 people in the Intensive Care Unit had been fully vaccinated, and none of the 11 people on ventilators due to the coronavirus had been fully vaccinated.
The hospital posted this graphic:
