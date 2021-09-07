Cheyenne Hospital Still Allowing Visitors, But That Could Change

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is still allowing two visitors per patient at the last report.

But according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page, that policy could change if hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to increase.

The post also notes that face masks are still required for hospital visitors. The post also asks for public cooperation to allow the current visitor policy to remain in effect:

''As a valued community member, you can help us keep the current visitor policy in place by getting vaccinated and wearing a face covering when indoors or when you can’t socially distance from others outside your immediate household. And please remember that you MUST bring your own face covering if you are coming to CRMC or one of our medical group clinics. The face covering must be “on” before you enter the building. We applaud and thank everyone who is doing all they can to help keep our families, friends, neighbors and community safe from the very real dangers of COVID-19."

COVID 19 cases have been surging across Wyoming as the highly contagious Delta variant has become the primary strain of the virus.

At least one Wyoming hospital-Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County--on Friday banned all but a few visitors. Wyoming has one the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country.