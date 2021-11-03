Cheyenne NWS: Do You Know Your Winter Weather Terminology?

With the colder late fall and winter weather seasons rapidly approaching, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is reminding people about some common winter weather terms and what they mean.

The agency will use a variety of terms to describe the potential for severe weather. They can cover a wide degree of severity, and people should know the difference. Preparing for a Blizzard Warning, for example, would imply a much stronger sense of urgency than facing a Winter Weather Advisory.

It's also important to remember that winter storms in Wyoming can often evolve rapidly, so it's important to check the forecast frequently in the face of possible changing conditions.

The agency posted the graphic below on its Facebook page to help clarify some common winter weather warnings and advisories:

Another useful resource during winter weather in Wyoming is the Wyoming Department of Transportation road and travel website. You can also access WYDOT information on travel conditions by calling 511.