CRMC COVID Hospitalizations At 28 On Nov. 1

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 1.

That compared to 34 on Oct. 26. The total has numbered over 50 at times this year, so the latest numbers appear to show the virus caseload trending downward from where it was earlier in 2021.

Six of the 28 people hospitalized at CRMC as of Monday had been fully vaccinated. But none of the eight people in intensive care or the 7 people on a ventilator had been vaccinated, according to the post.

