Cheyenne NWS: Keep An Eye On The Weather Starting Sunday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is advising southeast Wyoming residents to keep an eye on the weather as a pacific front passes through the area on Sunday through Tuesday.

Forecasters say at this point they aren't sure exactly what to expect. But they say the situation does bear watching:

''With the expected arrival of a pacific system into the region, we wanted to highlight the possible chance for precipitation early next week. Models seem to agree on precipitation across the region starting Sunday and persisting through Tuesday with the arrival of a low pressure cell. However, there is still forecast uncertainty on how long the precipitation will last and amounts, which directly correlates to the exact positioning of the low pressure cell and if it stalls out just north of the Four Corners. In the meantime, be sure to enjoy the nicer weather today/tomorrow and continue to monitor your local forecasts for any impacts at weather.gov/cys.''