Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1].

The agency posted this statement on its' website:

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe, particularly in east-central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska panhandle where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight (2 of 5) risk for severe weather. The main threat today is strong, gusty winds, but isolated large hail could be possible as well. Storm timing may be slightly later today, generally 3 to 9 PM in Wyoming, and then 5PM through midnight in Nebraska.