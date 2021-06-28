Laramie Resident Arrested for Unlawful Use of Credit Card

On June 21, Laramie Police Officers were called about unauthorized cash withdrawals at a local ATM from February to May of this year.

After an investigation, Orlando Carrillo, a 25-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a credit card.

Carrillo was released from the Albany County Detention Center on a $5000 signature bond.

Unlawful use of a credit card is a felony punishable by not more than ten years of prison, a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.