Cheyenne Police Trying to Identify Subjects in Shoplifting Case
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in a shoplifting case.
According to a department Facebook post, the female pictured above has been involved in multiple shopliftings at Plato’s Closet.
Police say the male pictured above was seen with her in a recent case.
Anyone who recognizes the two or knows their whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 22-1210.
Cheyenne police also need help identifying these suspects:
