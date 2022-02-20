Cheyenne Police Trying to Identify Subjects in Shoplifting Case

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in a shoplifting case.

According to a department Facebook post, the female pictured above has been involved in multiple shopliftings at Plato’s Closet.

Police say the male pictured above was seen with her in a recent case.

Anyone who recognizes the two or knows their whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525 and reference case number 22-1210.

Cheyenne police also need help identifying these suspects:

