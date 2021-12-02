Cheyenne Police Offer Advice On Stopping Holiday ”Porch Pirates”

It's getting to be that time of year again when ''porch pirates'' steal holiday packages in ways that would make the grinch smile.

According to numerous social media posts, the thieves have already been busy ruining people's holidays and even stealing packages from single parents and others who may have made extra sacrifices to make sure their families don't have to go without this holiday season.

But the Cheyenne Police Department says there are things you can do to protect yourself.

That's according to Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas.

She says the department offers the following tips:

Track deliveries online. Many shipping providers offer a tracking number and text message or email notification when your package has been delivered.

Consider an alternate shipping address. If you will not be home to receive a package, consider in-store pick-up options.

Provide delivery instructions. Ask for packages to be left out of sight from the street.

Consider installing a video doorbell or other camera system. These systems can help law enforcement should an incident occur.

Report any suspicious activity. It is essential to provide as much information as possible that describes potential suspects, their vehicles, and their direction of travel.