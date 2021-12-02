Piper Perabo is a brand-new face on Yellowstone's Season 4, and in a new interview, she opens up about what it's like to join the show in progress, as well as her experience working with an actor as iconic as Kevin Costner.

Perabo joined the show beginning in Episode 5 of Season 4, portraying the role of Summer Higgins, an activist who organizes a protest of what she terms "the existence of a state-sponsored police force that protects industrialized animal farming and the mass murder of millions of animals every year."

The actor was thrown in the deep end from her very first scene, which begins with her kneeling in protest and ending up in a potentially violent confrontation that results in guns drawn before she's subject to arrest. From there, the episode progresses to her character and Yellowstone land baron John Dutton, played by Costner, alone in his truck, engaging in a lengthy exchange of fairly intense dialogue as they drive along.

"It was so crazy ... I was like, 'Okay, this is a lot for Day One,'" Perabo tells Taste of Country with a laugh. "But it was exciting."

"It was also a little intimidating," she admits. "My first day with Kevin ... he's a real movie star, and so when you do a scene with somebody like that, you have this whole history of film that you see. You know, Bull Durham and Dances With Wolves and Field of Dreams. Just so many films that are kind of in your mind the first moment you see him. It's a little confusing. But he's such a good actor, and he's directed so many films that you get down to the work really quickly, because he's so calm and steady."

Perabo's role as Higgins promises to shake things up as Season 4 of Yellowstone progresses.





