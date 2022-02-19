Luke Combs Doesn’t Want to Be a ‘Dad That’s Not Around’

Luke Combs spends a lot of time away from home while he's out on tour, but that doesn't mean he'll miss out on his son's childhood. In a new interview, the country superstar says he intends to make as much time for his family as he can.

Combs married his longtime love, Nicole Hocking, in August of 2020 in Florida. The couple announced they were expecting a baby boy via social media on Jan. 20, with the mom-to-be noting that 2022 "may be the best year yet."

Nicole shared three photos from a maternity shoot, including a picture of the couple holding a sonogram image while she cradles her baby bump. Their baby is due in the spring of 2022, and in the caption, she notes that they are "so incredibly excited and grateful."

Combs also announced the news, writing "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Hocking has joined Combs on the road extensively in the past, but in an interview with Baylen Leonard from Absolute Radio Country in advance of his upcoming headlining date at the C2C: Country 2 Country Festival in London, Combs says that's likely to change once their child arrives.

“Probably not at the very beginning, you know, just because it will be really hard, but my wife comes to almost every show.” Combs states. “I enjoy her company, and she has liked being out there up to this point, and obviously that will probably change a little bit with the baby and stuff.”

The singer is already looking forward to when his son will be old enough to join his mom on the road on Combs' tour dates.

"I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out," he affirms. "You know, I think that’s important. I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, ‘Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today, I guess.’ Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”

Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker will join Combs to headline the three-day C2C: Country to Country Festival, which is set to run from Friday, March 11-Sunday, March 13, in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

Additional artists slated to perform at the annual festival include Russell Dickerson, Flatland Cavalry, Runaway June, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Kip Moore, Hailey Whitters, Brett Young and more.

