Christopher Nolan ‘Unlikely’ to Work With Warner Bros. Again

Few filmmakers are as obsessed with the theatrical experience as Christopher Nolan. It’s no coincidence that Nolan’s Tenet was the first blockbuster to open in theaters following their extended closure during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also not a coincidence that Nolan was publicly upset when Tenet’s distributor, Warner Bros., decided to put all of their 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day they premiere in theaters.

Despite his lengthy relationship with the studio — Nolan made his very first Hollywood movie at Warners back in 2002 and has remained with them throughout his long career — Nolan did not mince words when asked about Warners’ plan to boost their new streaming service with big-screen titles like Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, and The Suicide Squad. “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio,” Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter, “and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

That makes the new report in the Wall Street Journal fairly unsurprising. They say that following Warner Bros.’ HBO Max decision, Nolan is “unlikely” to work with Warner Bros. again. Without any extra sources of our own, we can tell you it would be downright shocking to see Nolan ever release a movie with Warner Bros. that debuts at the same time on HBO Max. That’s clearly not going to happen.

What that means for Nolan’s future remains to be seen. If his services are available, just about every studio in Hollywood would want him. On a related note: HBO Max currently has four Nolan films — Insomnia and The Dark Knight Trilogy — available for streaming.