City of Cheyenne: Snow Removal May Take Several Days
City of Cheyenne officials say cleanup from this weekend's historic snowstorm could take several days.
Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek says crews are working to clear commonly used primary and connector streets, and the city has contracted additional support to provide access into residential neighborhoods.
"Due to the scale of the storm, snow removal operations in residential neighborhoods and the downtown may take several days to complete," Nemecek said in a press release.
Nemecek says trash and recycle pick-up services will remain unavailable until residential neighborhoods can be cleared of snow and safe for sanitation services to resume.
