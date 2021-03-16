Online Poll: City of Cheyenne Response To Winter Storm

Cheyenne was hit with what the National Weather Service is calling a "historic" winter storm over the week.

Almost 31 inches of snow fell, closing schools, governmental offices, and even the Wyoming Legislature.

So what did you think of the City of Cheyenne's response to the blizzard?

Comments on social media seemed to range from "I think they did a really good job considering what they were faced with" to "What response? They didn't do anything!"

So what do you think? We'll publish the results of our poll in a few days.

