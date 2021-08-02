For the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Cody Cubs won the Wyoming Legion Baseball ‘A’ State Championship.

Cody defeated the Cheyenne Hawks with an 8-2 victory on July 28, 2021, at Powers Field in Cheyenne.

The Cubs took the lead with one run in the second inning. They broke it open thanks to Jackson Schroeder’s three-run home run in the third. The Hawks scored twice in the fourth and trimmed it to 4-2. Cody responded with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

You can watch highlights from the championship game in the video above. Below is the presentation of the trophies, medals, and the two special awards.

Schroeder finished with two hits and four RBI’s. In addition to his home run, Schroeder also had an RBI triple. Devyn Engdahl contributed two hits and drove in three runs. Tyler Grenz was the winning pitcher. He went all seven innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits. Grenz walked one and struck out five. He was named the State Tournament MVP.

David Settle, WyoPreps.com

The Lovell Mustangs earned the Sportsmanship Award.

