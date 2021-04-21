Colt Reported Stolen from Weld County Farm

Facebook user Caiti Hladky shared the news a few days ago that they welcomed a new baby colt to their family farm on Sunday, April 18. The Gypsy colt with distinct markings was only four days old before being stolen from the farm, located off of the 13600 block County Road 18 1/2 north of Fort Lupton.

According to the Facebook post made at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the colt and his mother were doing fine at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening before the colt went missing. The colt's mother has been described as having a tight bag and dripping milk.

The hoof prints of the colt were observed outside of the gate with another set of footprints that are described as twice as big as Caiti's. Trucks that appear to have been backed close to the gate and then pulled out were also observed.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture Brand Inspectors and Police have been notified and are investigating.

KDVR has since picked up the story of the stolen colt out of Weld County. If you happen to have any information on the missing colt, you are being asked to contact Deputy Chris Cantin with the Weld County Sheriff's Office at (970) 400-4182.

Source: Facebook

