COVID Vaccine Boosters Recommended For Some Wyomingites

The Wyoming Department of Health has recommended COVID-19 booster doses for some of the state's residents who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said Friday that the following should get booster doses:

Those 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults age 50-64

Get our free mobile app

Additionally, those who may consider booster doses include:

Adults age 18-49 with certain medical conditions that make severe disease more likely

Adults age 18-64 at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to jobs such as healthcare workers or correctional facility workers

"COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safe and effective against COVID-19, including the variants, and are especially good at protecting against severe illness," Harrist said. "This Pfizer booster recommendation for more vulnerable people was not unexpected and it will not be surprising to see similar future recommendations for the vaccines produced by other companies."

Under current guidelines, the Pfizer booster dose is to be given at least six months following someone's second dose of the vaccine. Booster doses have not been authorized or recommended for people who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.