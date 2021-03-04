Cowboy wrestling set for Big 12 Championships

LARAMIE – The Wyoming wrestling team begins postseason action this weekend with the Big 12 Championships, held March 6-7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Tournament Coverage

Fans can stream the first three sessions of the Big 12 Championships on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The championship round will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

Session 1

From Coach Branch

“There was so much uncertainty at the beginning of the season that you just took things one day at a time, but lately it’s been a sense of normalcy. It feels really typical right now where our training and our focus is leading into the Big 12 Tournament.”

“Our training has been great, that’s been an advantage for us being off last weekend being able to train and refine things technically. We got to bring that confidence with us and expect a lot out of ourselves. Those individuals need to expect to go there and wrestle their best.”

Tournament Schedule

Saturday, March 6

Session 1: Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches – 10 a.m. MT

Session 2: Semifinal & Consolation Quarterfinal Matches – 4 p.m. MT

Sunday, March 7

Session 3: Consolation Semifinals, Third & Fifth Place Matches – 9 a.m. MT

Session 4: Championship Matches – 4 p.m. MT

2020 Big 12 Championships Recap

Last season, the Cowboys finished in seventh place as a team with 75.5 total team points. The Pokes were led by heavyweight Brian Andrews who left Tulsa as a Big 12 Champion. The returning trio of Cole Moody, Hayden Hastings and Tate Samuelson all finished 6th also helping pace the Cowboys to a seventh-place finish. Stephen Buchannan also returns.

Weight-by-Weight Previews

125 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Darrick Stacey, 4-7

2020 Champion: Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma State)

NCAA Allocations: 5

133 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Job Greenwood, 7-6, No. 6 pre-seed

2019 Champion: Cam Sykora (North Dakota State)

NCAA Allocations: 5

141 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Chase Zollmann, 8-4, No. 8 pre-seed

2019 Champion: Ian Parker (Iowa State)

NCAA Allocations: 4

149 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Jaron Jensen, 3-7

2019 Champion: Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State)

NCAA Allocations: 5

157 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Jacob Wright, 11-2, No. 5 pre-seed

2019 Champion: David Carr (Iowa State)

NCAA Allocations: 3

165 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Cole Moody, 11-4, No. 3 pre-seed

2019 Champion: Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State)

NCAA Allocations: 5

174 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Hayden Hastings, 11-1, No. 2 seed

2019 Champion: Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa)

NCAA Allocations: 4

184 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Tate Samuelson, 10-2, No. 2 pre-seed

2019 Champion: Taylor Lujan (Northern Iowa)

NCAA Allocations: 4

197 pounds

Wyoming Starter: Stephen Buchanan, 8-2, No. 2 pre-seed

2019 Champion: Noah Adams (West Virginia)

NCAA Allocations: 5

Heavyweight

Wyoming Starter: Brian Andrews, 4-3, No. 3 pre-seed

2020 Champion: Brian Andrews (Wyoming)

NCAA Allocations: 5