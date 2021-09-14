Cowboys in the NFL: Week 1

LARAMIE -- Ten.

That's how many former Wyoming football players are on active NFL rosters. Wide receiver Tanner Gentry is currently on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. The same was true for cornerback Tyler Hall, though he was activated before the opener in Los Angeles.

Brian Hill, a running back with the Tennessee Titans, was placed on injured reserve Aug. 29 after a preseason game. He was cut by the team Sept. 2. Wide receiver Rico Gafford Tuesday was signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad.

There are still a few Pokes looking for jobs: Eddie Yarbrough, Mark Nzeocha, Austin Fort, Cassh Maluia and Hill.

Here's how the other Wyoming players did on opening weekend of the NFL season:

Logan Wilson - Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

Mr. Wilson, the floor is yours. Wilson started the opener for the Bengals at middle linebacker Sunday at home, registering seven tackles and a quarterback hit in Cincinnati's 27-24 victory over the Vikings. That number was good enough for fourth on the team. He also played 87% of the snaps on defense. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound Casper product played in 10 games during his rookie campaign last fall. He finished with 33 tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

Andrew Wingard - Strong safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of starters, that's exactly what Wingard is doing for Urban Meyer's Jags squad. The Colorado native tallied six tackles in a 37-21 loss to the Texans Sunday afternoon in Houston. Wingard played 71% of the team's defensive snaps and allowed just one reception on four four targets, per Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot, 209-pound safety played in 11 games in 2020, recording 49 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

Josh Allen - Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

Allen completed 30 of a career-high 51 pass attempts for 270 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in Orchard Park. He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards. Last year's MVP runner-up completed just 58.8% of his passes and was sacked three times. He also lost a fumble. "It's not what we hope for, what we strive for, how we want to start the season," Allen said, via the Buffalo News. "That's why we're playing 17. You know, we're not expecting to win them all." Last fall, Allen threw for more than 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Tashaun Gipson - Strong safety - Chicago Bears

“Sometimes the film isn’t as bad as you thought. Today was," Gipson told the Chicago media today. The former Wyoming cornerback-turned-safety registered three tackles in the Bears season-opening 34-14 road loss to the Rams. The 10-year NFL vet racked up 66 tackles and snagged two interceptions in 2020.

Carl Granderson - Defensive end - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans star pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, who registered a sack in the Saints surprising 38-3 beatdown of the Packer Sunday in Jacksonville, suffered an apparent pec injury and could miss time. What does that mean. Maybe it's Granderson time? The 6-foot-5, 261-pound defensive end didn't record any stats Sunday, but last fall he finished with five sacks in 14 games. The Saints are playing home games, for now, in Florida because of Hurricane Ida.

Marcus Epps - Free safety - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia sports radio station 94 WIP reported Monday that Epps has entered the NFL's concussion protocol. The Eagles coaching staff confirmed that news today. The former walk-on at Wyoming had two tackles in the team's 32-6 opening-day victory over the Falcons Sunday in Atlanta. Epps finished with 47 tackles and two interceptions in 2020.

Chase Roullier - Center - Washington Football Team

It's not easy to breakdown how a center played, right? Pro Football Focus handed Roullier an overall grade of 62.6% in Sunday's 20-16 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Take that for what it's worth. Washington rolled up just 259 yards of total offense and its quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, suffered a partially dislocated hip. The Football Team threw for just 133 yards and added another 126 on the ground. The Washington offensive line gave up a pair of sacks, too.

Mike Purcell - Defensive tackle - Denver Broncos

This former Wyoming Cowboy didn't record any official stats in the Broncos 27-13 road win over the Giants Sunday, but he's healthy. The 6-foot-3, 328-pound run-stuffer played in just five games in 2020 due to a foot injury.

Jacob Hollister - Tight end - Jacksonville Jaguars

Hollister didn't record any official stats during his first game as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-4, 239-pound tight end spent the majority of training camp in Buffalo before being waived by the team just a couple weeks before the season opener. He caught 25 balls for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Tyler Hall - Cornerback - Los Angeles Rams

Hall, in his first game in a Los Angeles uniform, didn't record any stats in the Rams 34-14 victory over the Bears. Hall was released by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after recording six tackles, including one for loss, in 2020.