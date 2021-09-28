Cowboys in the NFL: Week 3

LARAMIE -- Another day, another record -- or two -- for former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

Sunday in Orchard Park, Allen accounted for his 101st career touchdown -- 74 passing, 1 receiving, 26 rushing -- in his brief three-plus year career with the Buffalo Bills. He also led his team to a 43-21 victory over Washington after connecting on 32-of-43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added one on the ground early in the fourth quarter.

That rushing touchdown also vaulted Allen over Jim Kelly for the most in franchise history.

Through three games, the Firebaugh, Calif., product has thrown for seven touchdowns compared to just one interception. He also has 807 passing yards.

Here's how the other Wyoming Cowboys in the NFL fared this weekend:

Logan Wilson - Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

In just 15 career NFL games, Logan Wilson has now snagged an interception off the arm of Justin Fields, Carson Wentz and Lamar Jackson. The former Cowboy added Big Ben Roethlisberger to that list -- twice -- in Sunday's 24-10 road victory over the rival Steelers in Pittsburgh. After the win, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave Wilson the (invisible) game ball.

By the way, Wilson also added a career-high 14 tackles in this one.

"I think so. He continues to make progress. He's got 12 games from last year and three in this year. I think he's probably continuing to learn each game," Taylor told Bengals.com when asked if Wilson had the characteristics to become an elite NFL linebacker. "He sees something new every game and adjusting to it. It's starting to really slow down for him. He just has a knack for when the ball is going to come out and where he needs to be in the underneath zone. That's been awesome to see."

Andrew Wingard - Safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

Speaking of interceptions, that video above shows Andrew Wingard's third-career pick in the NFL. He victimized Colts' signal caller Phillip Rivers twice last season. This one comes courtesy of former Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray. Wingard also finished with seven tackles in the 31-19 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jacob Hollister - Tight end - Jacksonville Jaguars

Let's stay right here with the Jaguars. Why? Because former Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister saw his first action of the 2021 season in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, snagging two passes for 15 yards on six targets from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The fifth-year tight end spent nearly all of fall camp with the Buffalo Bills before being snagged on waivers by Urban Meyer.

Carl Granderson -- Defensive end -- New Orleans Saints

Former Cowboys Carl Granderson got the start for the Saints at right defensive end Sunday in New England and registered two hits on quarterback Mac Jones in the 28-13 victory over the Patriots. The California native has five tackles, a tackle for loss and a blocked kick on his resume so far this season.

Mike Purcell -- Defensive tackle -- Denver Broncos

After being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury, Mike Purcell was questionable to even suit up against the visiting New York Jets Sunday in the Broncos home opener. He did. He recorded just one tackle in the 26-0 blanking, but he was a big reason the Jets rushed for just 43 total yards and put up 162 of total offense.

Tyler Hall -- Defensive back -- Los Angeles Rams

This former Wyoming cornerback was activated off the practice squad last week to add some depth to the Rams secondary against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though he didn't record any stats, Tyler Hall -- for now -- is a part of LA's 53-man roster. The Rams handed the Bucs their first loss of the season, 34-24, inside So-Fi Stadium.

Chase Roullier -- Center -- Washington Football Team

Chase Roullier has been one of the top run blockers in the NFL this season. Sunday, however, Washington was forced to abandon the run early as the Bills took a commanding 21-0 lead in Buffalo. The visitors amassed just 78 rushing yards, but quarterback Tyler Heinicke was sacked just once on 24 drop backs.

Marcus Epps -- Safety -- Philadelphia Eagles

Not much went right for the Eagles on their annual visit to Jerry's World. Dak Prescott completed 21-of-26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating 41-21 victory over the Eagles. Former Wyoming safety Marcus Epps did have four tackles and the pass breakup you see in the video above. Epps now has nine tackles through three games.

Tashaun Gipson -- Chicago Bears (hamstring), Tanner Gentry -- Buffalo Bills (practice squad), Rico Gafford -- Denver Broncos (practice squad), Eddie Yarbrough -- San Francisco 49ers (practice squad) and Austin Fort -- Tennessee Titans (practice squad) did not play last weekend.