Cowgirl golf to open season at UVU Hobble Creek Classic 

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team will get the 2021-22 campaign underway Monday at the UVU Hobble Creek Classic. The Cowgirls return to the Hobble Creek Classic after finishing fifth at the tournament in 2019.

“The team has put in a tremendous amount of work over the summer and into our preseason so I am really looking forward to competing.” UW coach Josey Stender said. “We have great memories competing at Hobble Creek from two years ago and with the great mix of experiences returners and talented newcomers this should be a fun start to the season.”

Get our free mobile app

The two-day tournament is set up on the 6,135-yard, par-71 Hobble Creek Golf Course with three rounds of stroke play. Play is scheduled to start at 7:45 a.m. MT on Monday with 36 holes of play. The third round is set for 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Cowgirls are set to face a very competitive 17-team field that includes two reigning conference champions in Gonzaga and Cal Poly. Gonzaga enter as the 2020-21 West Coast Conference Champions who notched three tournament wins last season. Cal Poly come in as the Big West Champions from a year ago. Also in the field will be Boise State who finished one spot ahead of the Cowgirls.

The season opening line-up for the Cowgirls features Samantha Hui, Cristiana Ciasca, Jessica Zapf, Morgan Ryan and Kyle Wilde. It will be the third start of her career for Ryan while Wilde will be making her Cowgirl golf debut. The duo of Meghan Vogt and Michelle Nyugen will also be competing as individuals.

2019 was the last time the Cowgirls competed at the UVU Hobble Creek Classic and they had a tournament to remember. The Cowgirls finished fifth place as a team with a three-round total of 883 (+31). Cristiana Ciasca highlighted the tournament by earning a share of the tournament title posting a score of 213 (E).

Live scoring will be provided throughout the tournament on golfstat.com.

12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites There are just certain things Wyomingites don't want to see or hear. Check out these 12 things that are guaranteed to anger someone from Wyoming.

- 12 Cringeworthy Things Guaranteed to Piss Off Wyomingites