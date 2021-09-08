Cowgirl soccer returns home, will host Bengals Friday

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team will look to bounce back and return to winning form Friday. The Cowgirls host Idaho State at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex – a place they’ve yet to lose at this season.

“We have an opportunity for redemption, is what it feels like,” UW head coach Colleen Corbin said.

It feels like redemption because UW didn’t perform up to its standards during its first road trip of the season. The Cowgirls went 0-2-1 in their travels eastward, dropping their overall record to 3-2-1 on the season.

“We expect a higher level, and we want the girls to expect that from themselves, as well,” Corbin said. “I think (the road trip) was a little bit of a reality check, and that’s OK. We are still learning. We are still growing, and this is part of the process. The end goal is everybody grows and becomes better for it.”

The road swing started with a come-from-behind 1-1 tie at North Dakota State. Sophomore Alyssa Bedard netted her second goal of the season, matching junior forward Faith Joiner for tops on the team.

Four other players, two of which are freshmen, have also scored this season. Forward Maddi Chance is one of those freshmen, and she’s also tied with Bedard for the team lead in shots with 14.

Redshirt-junior goalkeeper Alex Daws set a new career-high for saves in each of the last two contests. She turned away six shots against Minnesota and 11 shots against St. Thomas.

Daws has collected a total of 28 saves on the season. She owns a GAA of 1.61 and a save percentage of .737.

Idaho State comes to Laramie sporting an 0-5-1 record. After a season-opening 0-0 tie against Utah State, the Bengals have lost five straight and been outscored during that stretch 18-3.

Deborah Pond paces the Bengals with a pair of goals. Both of those scores have accounted for ISU’s last two scores.

Four different players have started in net for the Bengals. Chelsea Radicia started the most recent match against UC Davis, while also playing the second half versus Dixie State.

The Cowgirls and Bengals have squared off each of the last five fall seasons. Wyoming has won every one of those matchups by a combined tally of 14-2.

Following the match against Idaho State, Wyoming wraps up non-conference play with a home game against Northern Colorado next week.

