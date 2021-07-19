Cowgirl volleyball receives AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its Team Academic Award winners Monday and for the 13th consecutive season the University of Wyoming volleyball team received the honor.

For the academic year, the Cowgirls posted a 3.56 team GPA and had 11 student-athletes named to the Academic All-Mountain West Team, while also placing nine as MW Scholar-Athletes.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is given throughout both collegiate and high school programs, is given to teams that post a cumulative team GPA of 3.30 or better. The AVCA announced a total of 1,275 teams received the team honor this academic year.

On the court, the Cowgirls begin 2021 fall camp August 8 and travels to Northern Colorado for an exhibition with the Bears Aug. 20 before hosting the Brown and Gold Scrimmage Aug. 21 at the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Cowgirls open the 2021 regular season Aug. 27 against Belmont and Siena for the first of two days’ worth of action in the UniWyo Invite.

* University of Wyoming press release

