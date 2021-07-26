Cowgirl volleyball to host Casper outreach event Aug. 13

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Volleyball team will host an outreach event Aug. 13 held in Casper at Kelly Walsh High School. The Cowgirls will host a clinic for kids, ages 12-plus from 4 to 5 p.m., to begin the event.

Get our free mobile app

UW will play an intrasquad beginning at 5:30 that will last until approximately 7 p.m., after which, the Cowgirls will sign posters for fans in attendance. The event is free to the public.

Fans who can’t make it to Casper, will get their first chance to see the Cowgirls in action Aug. 21 as UW will also host its annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage at 5:30 p.m., at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Cowgirls open the regular season with the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, hosted by UW, Aug. 27-28 as Belmont, Siena and Saint Mary’s come to town.

Here's the Cowgirls full 2021 schedule:

* University of Wyoming press release

First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades of 2021 marched through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, to the delight of thousands of onlookers. Saturday's procession marked the first CFD parade since 2019, as the annual western celebration was canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it appeared to be back with a vengeance on Saturday, with an endless array of marching bands, floats, riders on horseback, horse-drawn wagons, and other exhibits too numerous to mention.

The next CFD Grand Parade is scheduled for Tuesday (July 27) morning at 9 am, with additional parades slated for Thursday and Saturday mornings (July 27, 29, 31).

The parades will alternate with the Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts which are slated for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (July 26, 28, 30) at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.





- First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne