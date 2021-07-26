Cowgirl volleyball to host Casper outreach event Aug. 13
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Volleyball team will host an outreach event Aug. 13 held in Casper at Kelly Walsh High School. The Cowgirls will host a clinic for kids, ages 12-plus from 4 to 5 p.m., to begin the event.
UW will play an intrasquad beginning at 5:30 that will last until approximately 7 p.m., after which, the Cowgirls will sign posters for fans in attendance. The event is free to the public.
Fans who can’t make it to Casper, will get their first chance to see the Cowgirls in action Aug. 21 as UW will also host its annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage at 5:30 p.m., at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
The Cowgirls open the regular season with the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament, hosted by UW, Aug. 27-28 as Belmont, Siena and Saint Mary’s come to town.
Here's the Cowgirls full 2021 schedule:
* University of Wyoming press release
