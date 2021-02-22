Cowgirls can’t recover from two-set deficit in Boise

BOISE, Idaho, -- After falling behind early two sets to none, the Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team tried making a surge late Saturday on the road at Boise State, but it was not enough as the Cowgirls fell in four sets, 20-25, 19-25, 26-24 and 23-25.

Wyoming (4-2, 4-2 MW) was led by a pair of freshmen in Saturday’s loss, as Corin Carruth and Naya Shimé led the way with 10 kills each.

Carruth also added a trio of blocks, two service aces and hit a match-high .375 on the day. Jackie McBride added nine kills, four total blocks and three aces while Faith Waitsman chipped in with eight kills and had a match-best six total blocks.

Abby Olsen once again led the Cowgirls from her setter position with 34 assists in the loss. Olsen also added seven digs and three kills. Kaitlyn Gehler led the back row defensively with 18 digs while Carruth and Hailey Zuroske each added nine. Erika Jones chipped in with eight digs and also had a pair of assists against the Broncos.

Boise State (6-0, 6-0 MW) out-hit the Cowgirls in the match .235 to .211. UW did hit .302 and .278 as a team in the last two sets after getting off to a slow start offensively. The Cowgirls had a slight edge at the net, with a 12-8 advantage in blocks. The Broncos also had seven aces to Wyoming’s six on the day.

BSU, much like in Friday night’s match, got off to a good start early on and controlled much of the first set to take an early advantage. In the second set, the Cowgirls seemed to be within control, but trailing 16-14, the Broncos took control with another big run this weekend, outscoring the Cowgirls 9-3 to end the second and go up by two sets.

However, UW would not go away quietly in the match, battling back to win a hard-fought third set that featured 15 ties and seven lead changes and saw the Cowgirls rally from a 21-19 deficit to score seven of the set’s final 10 points to force a fourth set.

The fourth set was a lot like the third, with both teams trading points and exchanging leads. Late in the set, Wyoming took a 23-22 lead to force a Boise State timeout, but following the Boise stoppage, the Broncos would score the next three points to take the set and secure the match.

Wyoming will now look to rebound with a trip back to Laramie next weekend as the Cowgirls welcome defending conference champion and Border War rival Colorado State for a pair of 6 p.m., matches inside the UniWyo February 26 and 27.

* University of Wyoming press release