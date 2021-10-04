Cowgirls drop 1-0 decision at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif., – The University of Wyoming soccer team has made significant strides all season. From learning how to rally from behind in a match to competing at a high level for all 90 minutes, the Cowgirls have learned a great deal about themselves throughout the fall.

How to win on the road, however, is a riddle Wyoming has yet to solve. The Cowgirls dropped a 1-0 decision at San Jose State on Friday in a match played at the Spartan Soccer Complex.

“It’s disappointing because we feel like we dictated the tempo of the match and didn’t walk away with a result,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “Kudos to San Jose State. They found a way and we didn’t. It’s another game that we feel like got away from us where we should have gotten a result and didn’t."

The loss moves Wyoming to 5-5-1 overall and 1-2-0 in Mountain West Conference play. The win improves the Spartans to 5-6-0 overall and 2-1-0 in league action.

Jordan Rowell tallied the game’s lone goal in the 70th minute. She scored off a feed from Tiana Cello.

The Cowgirls controlled much of the first half. They fired six of their 12 shots during the opening 45 minutes, while the Spartans managed just two shots. The second half saw San Jose State find its offensive footing, edging Wyoming in shots, 8-6.

“That’s just how a game is going to go. There’s going to be an ebb and flow,” Corbin said. “We didn’t put away our chances in the first half, and you’re not always going to get that many opportunities in a match. We just need to be better about finishing the opportunities we create.”

Freshman forward Maddi Chance led all players with a career-high seven shots. Sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard managed two shots, and junior midfielder Hannah Hagen came off the bench to add a pair of shots, as well.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee logged four saves in her second start of the season. The Spartans utilized a pair of goalkeepers – Autum Monty and Shayla Sugai – and together they registered three saves.

Wyoming remains on the road and takes on Fresno State. That match is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fresno State’s Soccer Stadium.

