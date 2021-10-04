Cowgirls drop final match of road trip

FRESNO, Calif., – The University of Wyoming soccer team had a disappointing conclusion to its Mountain West Conference trip to California. The Cowgirls fell at Fresno State 5-0 on Sunday at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

The loss drops Wyoming to 5-6-1 overall and 1-3-0 in MWC play. The win improves the Bulldogs to 5-3-3 overall and 3-0-1 in league action.

The match was delayed four hours because of smoke. In order to play, the Air Quality Index must read below 200, and it was above that threshold at 12 p.m. – the original start time of the game.

Fresno State got on the board first during the 17th minute on a goal from Ceja Kassandra. She netted the game’s second score in the 22nd minute, while Jordan Brown and Kaelyn Miller rounded out the scoring during the 24th and 30th minutes, respectively.

Wyoming recorded 10 shots to Fresno State’s 13. Redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum led the Cowgirls with four shots.

Senior Hannah Lee made her third consecutive start in net for Wyoming. She registered three saves.

Wyoming returns to Laramie for a home stand that stretches two weeks. The Cowgirls host Air Force on Friday at 3 p.m. before home matches against Colorado College, Nevada and UNLV.

