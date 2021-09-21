Cowgirls finish 11th at Couer d’Alene Collegiate Invitational

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad capped off the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday finishing 11th among 17 teams. The Cowgirls turned in a solid third round of play highlighted by Meghan Vogt’s top 25 finish.

“I’m very pleased with our round today and our overall competiveness in a tough field. We had an all-around team effort this event with a different Cowgirl scoring low for us which says a lot about our team depth,” UW head women’s golf coach Josey Stender said. “I’m extremely proud of Jess to shoot her career low and play a confident and smart all round.”

Appearing in the Cowgirl lineup for the first time in her career, freshman Meghan Vogt was Wyoming’s top finisher posting a three-round total of 221 (+8) on her way to finishing tied for 21st.

Jessica Zapf had an incredible final round shooting a career best of 70 (-1) to finish tied for 29th with a total score of 223 (+10). Kyla Wilde also had her best round of the tournament shooting a 74 (+3) to finish with a total score of 228 (+15) tying for 50th. Samantha Hui and Morgan Ryan rounded out the Cowgirl lineup finish tied for 58th and 79th respectively.

The Cowgirls finished with a total team score of 897 (+45) to secure their 11th place finish. They finished just five strokes behind both Nevada and Long Beach State. Hawaii secured the team title holding off Sacramento State by one stroke and winning the tournament with a total score of 872 (+20)

Competing as an individual, Michelle Nguyen posted a final round of 82 (+11) on her way to finishing 92nd overall.

Up next the Cowgirls will travel to Vail, Colorado to compete against a very strong field at the the Golfweek Red Sky Classic from Monday, Sept. 27th – Wednesday, Sept. 29th.

Team Results

Hawaii 872 (+20)

2. Sacramento State 873 (+21)

3. Gonzaga 875 (+23)

4. Oral Roberts 879 (+27)

5. Santa Clara 880 (+28)

6. Seattle 885 (+33)

7. San Francisco 887 (+35)

8. Creighton 889 (+37)

T9. Long Beach State 892 (+40)

T9. Nevada 892 (+40)

11. Wyoming 897 (+45)

12. UC Irvine 901 (+49)

13. Florida International 902 (+50)

14. Idaho 905 (+53)

15. NDSU 907 (+55)

16. Utah Valley 918 (+66)

17. Portland State 931 (+79)

Wyoming Cowgirls

T21st - Meghan Vogt 78-70-73= 221 (+8)

T29th - Jessica Zapf 77-76-70= 223 (+10)

T50th - Kyla Wilde 78-76-74= 228 (+15)

T58th - Samantha Hui 72-78-80= 230 (+17)

79th - Morgan Ryan 79-81-75= 235 (+22)

Wyoming Cowgirls Playing as Individuals

92nd – M ichelle Nguyen 78-85-82= 245 (+32)



