Cowgirls rediscover winning form against Bengals

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team was tangoing with an eclectic concoction of emotions Friday against Idaho State.

On the one hand, the Cowgirls wanted their chance at redemption from a disappointing road trip. On the other hand, they wanted a carefree and fun mindset evidenced by themed outfits the team dawned upon walking into the Madrid Sports Complex.

The recipe of seriousness and lightheartedness created a winning formula. Wyoming downed Idaho State 3-1 to improve to 4-2-1 on the season, while the Bengals fell to 0-6-1.

“I think everyone needs to be reminded, especially when things get hard, that we are here to have a good time,” UW head coach Colleen Corbin said. “It was really fun to embrace that before the game. There’s always going to be uncertainty when you start off well, and then you struggle for a couple matches.

“Focusing on that joy component helps to ground and remind you of why you’re here.”

Wyoming’s three scores Friday were a mixture of various offensive threats. The Cowgirls netted the game’s first goal in the 18th minute, as junior forward Faith Joiner scored her team-leading third goal of the season off a feed from sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard.

Bedard helped produce the second goal. Her offensive pressure resulted in a penalty kick, and redshirt-junior midfielder Jamie Tatum paid it off, besting Idaho State goalkeeper McKayla Wetsel, in the 66th minute, which put the Cowgirls ahead 2-1.

Freshman forward Taylor Brook put the finishing touches on the victory. She deposited the ball in the back of the net off a corner from Tatum in the 74th minute.

“The offensive chances we generated came from our defensive pressure, which is great,” Corbin said. “The creativity was brilliant today. We had really dynamic runs. We had really good balls that are getting played through. Overall, very, very happy with the adjustments we made from last game to this game.”

Wyoming outshot Idaho State 17-6. Bedard, Joiner and freshman forward Maddi Chance led the way with four shots apiece.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws made it all stand up. She made one save in what was her fifth game allowing one goal or fewer this season.

“I was very, very proud of our effort,” Corbin said. “I thought it was really good on our side.”

Wyoming concludes non-conference play next week. The Cowgirls host Northern Colorado in the Front Range Derby at 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.

