Cowgirls selected 10th in MW preseason soccer poll

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference released its preseason soccer poll Wednesday. The University of Wyoming was picked to finish 10th with 31 points.

New Mexico was pegged as the favorite, collecting 118 points and nine first-place votes. San Diego State was selected to finish runner-up with 111 points and three first-place votes, while Boise State rounds out the top three with 93 points.

The Lobos won the conference crown in the abbreviated 2021 spring season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aztecs claimed the runner-up spot.

The Cowgirls went 2-7 in the spring and welcome in a new coaching staff this fall led by first-year head coach Colleen Corbin. Wyoming begins its 2021 fall season Aug. 20 at home against Colorado School of Mines.

* University of Wyoming press release

