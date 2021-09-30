Cowgirls set for Saturday matinee at Fresno State

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming volleyball team travels West for a matinee showdown with Fresno State Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 1 p.m., MT match. The Cowgirls enter this weekend’s contest at 8-7 overall and are looking for their first Mountain West win.

Wyoming is coming off a three-set loss down at Colorado State Tuesday night. KC McMahon led the Cowgirls with nine kills in the loss, while Jackie McBride and Naya Shimé added eight each in the contest.

Payton Chamberlain led UW with 19 assists against the Rams, while Abby Olsen added 10 assists of her own. In the back row, Hailey Zuroske had a team-high nine digs and Erika Jones added eight. Casady Berry chipped in with five in her first-career action for the Brown & Gold.

Last season, Wyoming and Fresno State (4-6, 0-2 MW) split a pair of matches in Fresno. The Cowgirls dropped a five-set battle in the first match last season against the Bulldogs, before rebounding the next day with a four-set win. McMahon led the Cowgirls in both matches with 19 kills, a mark that were season-bests for her.

Fresno State is coming off a 0-2 beginning to league play and play Thursday night against Colorado State. Grace Doyle ranks eighth in the MW in hitting percentage, coming in at a .361 clip. The Bulldogs are fifth in the league with 1.76 service aces as a team and is fourth in the Mountain West in opponent digs per set.

Desiree Sukhov, who was an All-Mountain West honoree last spring, ranks 10th in the league at 2.95 kills per set and is seventh in points per set (3.80) and second in service aces per (0.54). Mikayla Weiss' 7.83 assists per set comes in at fifth-best in the league.

Saturday’s matchup with the Bulldogs is the second of four consecutive road matches for the Cowgirls.

