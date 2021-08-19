Cowgirls set to open regular season at home against Orediggers

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team opens the regular season Friday at home.

Wyoming aims to build off its exhibition-match performance against Kansas State over the weekend. The Cowgirls played to a 1-1 tie in what represented the first game under first-year head coach Colleen Corbin.

“There’s still plenty to work on,” Corbin said. “But overall, the fact that we competed with K State, the fact that we made their life hard, the fact that we scored – we were creating chances – that’s all you could ask for.”

Sophomore Alyssa Bedard netted UW’s goal, scoring off a feed from fellow sophomore Camille Hawley. Redshirt junior Alex Daws was strong in net, registering 10 saves in her first-career start in goal.

“We believed in and pushed the style of play that we’d been preaching at practice,” Corbin said. “It’s not like we got in the game and the wheels fell off. They were really trying to do the things we’ve been talking about doing, and that’s the goal.”

Wyoming is fresh off a 2-7 COVID-19-shortended spring season. The Cowgirls were voted to finish 10th in the preseason Mountain West Conference poll.

Senior Savannah Warner returns after pacing the Cowgirls in the spring with a pair of goals. Eight other starters join Warner, giving UW plenty of experience this fall.

Colorado School of Mines brings plenty of formidability to the pitch Friday. The Orediggers went unbeaten, 7-0-3, during the spring slate, as their season ended in penalty kicks against CSU Pueblo in the RMAC Conference Tournament semifinals.

That snapped a streak of 13 consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the Orediggers. Nine of those trips included advancing at least one round.

Friday marks the start of three straight home matches to start the season for Wyoming. It’s an opportunity for the Cowgirls to begin the season with familiar surroundings and an opportunity for their fans to come support a new era in UW soccer.

“To be at home and showcase for our fans and the community what this program has been building over the last few weeks, is super exciting,” Corbin said. “The goal is to grow and get better and get ready for a good program on Friday.”

University of Wyoming press release

