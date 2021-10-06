Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, October 4.

That's according to a post on the hospital's Twitter account. Of that number of total patients, 25 had not been vaccinated, while six had reportedly been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The difference in numbers between fully vaccinated and those who had not been vaccinated was more striking among the most serious COVID cases in the Cheyenne hospital. Only one of the 14 COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit had been fully vaccinated, while one of 11 COVID patients on a ventilator had been fully vaccinated.

Wyoming has one of the lowest COVID vaccination rates in the country, at a little over 38 percent as of Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

But the overall number of people hospitalized with the virus at CRMC has declined markedly from about a month ago when 57 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Those numbers have been steadily trending downwards over the last couple of weeks or so.

