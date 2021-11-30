CRMC Reports 38 COVID Cases Monday, Three Deaths Recently

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 38 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Monday evening.

The hospital also reported that three people had died from the virus in the past week.

CRMC also reported having six people in the Intensive Care Unit and three on ventilators. For the fifth week in a row, none of the patients in the ICU or on ventilators at the Cheyenne hospital have been fully vaccinated. Only two of the 38 people hospitalized had been fully vaccinated, and another had been partially vaccinated.

Below is the graphic that the hospital published on itS Facebook page on the latest COVID-19 numbers: