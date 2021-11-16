CRMC Reports 46 COVID Hospitalizations Most Serious Cases All Unvaccinated

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center says that of Monday evening, it had 46 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

For the third week in a row, none of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit or on ventilators had been fully vaccinated.  In fact, over the past month of weekly patient reports from the Cheyenne hospital, only one person who was fully vaccinated has been listed as being either in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Despite a national trend of declining COVID-19 numbers, the number of cases at CRMC has been trending up over the last couple of weeks. Two weeks ago 27 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus, while that number climbed to 41 last week.

Below is the graphic CRMC published on its Facebook page yesterday:

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎Cheyenne Regional COVID-19 Totals 46 Total hospitalized 40 NOT VACCINATED FULLY VACCINATED 8 In the ICU (includes ICU level patients on other floors) İİጥTጥጥጥጥ 8 NOT VACCINATED FULLY VACCINATED 7 On a Ventilator 15 Bed ICU کے ጥጥጥጥጥጥጥ 7 NOT VACCINATED o FULLY VACCINATED PAR VACCINATED* CHEYENNE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER STATUS AS OF 11/15/2021‎'‎

