Crowbar & Grill in Laramie to Reopen Next Week

The past year has been a rough one for all local businesses in one way or another, but one in particular is making a return after having to temporarily close its doors. The Crowbar & Grill in Laramie will reopen next week.

The Crowbar & Grill made the announcement that it will officially reopen on Tuesday, February 9th, according to a post on their Facebook page:

Here’s the news you’ve all been waiting for! We will be reopening TUESDAY FEBRUARY 9th! Our hours for next week two weeks are 11-9 Tuesday through Sunday. Can’t wait to see you then! #reopeningsoon#nextweek#seeyousoon

They had previously been closed since December 23, 2020 after having announced earlier in that month that they would need to close their doors until February, and sure enough, they'll be open again next week.

As The Crowbar & Grill is reopening, back in late January, they had also made posts on their Facebook page regarding Full and part-time positions available:

Full and Part time positions available for line cooks. Flexible schedules. Preference given to weekend availability. Please include your availability and desired number of hours to work in your application...We are looking to hire a number of line cooks to prepare food to the exact chef’s specifications and to set up stations for menu. Line cook duties will consist of assisting the executive and sous chef with their daily tasks. The successful candidate will play a key role in contributing to our customer satisfaction and acquisition goals. No experience necessary, willing to train the right candidate.

It's great to see such a popular local establishment opening its doors again next week to serve the community. Come February 9th, be sure to stop in to The Crowbar & Grill at 202 S. 2nd Street in Laramie!

