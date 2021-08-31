David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID-19

David Allan Coe has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment after he and members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new report.

Saving Country Music reports that the 81-year-old outlaw country singer is in the hospital and receiving oxygen and high doses of vitamins, attributing the information to Coe's wife, Kimberly, and a family friend. The legendary singer-songwriter also has an intravenous feeding tube, but he's not intubated, and he's reportedly been awake, alert and able to speak to his doctors. According to Saving Country Music, his condition is improving.

The report comes two weeks after news broke on Coe's Facebook page that he would postpone shows slated for Aug. 20-21, citing COVID-19 concerns.

"Unfortunately, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the new Delta variant, and at the recommendation of our medical professionals, we must postpone the shows scheduled for August 20th and 21st," a post dated Aug. 16 reads. "This was a very difficult decision, but one that was made with the safety of the band and crew, and you, the fans, at the heart of our concerns. We will work with the venues to reschedule the show and notify you of any updates. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Another post on Aug. 20 confirmed that Coe and his wife had both tested positive, along with other family members.

"In addition to the two shows this weekend, all shows scheduled for August and September have been put on hold as David, Kim, and their family deal with COVID. Rescheduled dates and more information will be posted as soon as possible," that announcement reads.

Aug. 20 marks the last official update. Saving Country Music reports that Kimberly's son and grandson have tested positive for the Delta variant. The family have been recuperating at home in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Coe shot to fame as one of the edgier artists involved in the outlaw country music that also helped launch Wille Nelson, Waylon Jennings and more into superstardom. He scored a string of hits in the 1970s and '80s that included "You Never Even Called Me by My Name," ""The Ride," "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile" and "She Used to Love Me a Lot." He's also written hits for other artists, most notably Tanya Tucker's "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" and Johnny Paycheck's signature hit, "Take This Job and Shove It." Both of those songs reached No. 1 on Billboard's US Hot Country Songs chart.

The country icon has often been at odds with the country music establishment, which has made his recorded output lower-profile in his later years, but he has continued to tour regularly.