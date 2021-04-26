DeWayne Saulsberry Named LCCC Head Men’s Basketball Coach

They can remove the 'Interim' from his title as DeWayne Saulsberry has officially been named the head coach for the men's basketball team at Laramie County Community College. Saulsberry becomes the fifth head coach in the school's men's basketball program history.

As noted, Saulsberry had been the Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach at Laramie County Community College during the 2020-21 season. He had led the Golden Eagles to an 11-12 record, as well as an 8-2 record in the region while winning Region IX North, all leading to being named Region IX North Coach of the Year.

Saulsberry had previously spent 13 seasons as an assistant at LCCC. Along the way, he helped in coaching the team to one of their best seasons in the program's history in 2016-17 as the Golden Eagles would win 23 games that year while also finishing as the Region IX runner-up. During Saulsberry's time as an assistant coach for the program, the Golden Eagles had a total of 210 wins, including five 20-win seasons.

During the 2020-21 season, LCCC was one of the top-scoring teams in Region IX, averaging 88.4 points per game while also shooting over 42 percent from three-point range. The Golden Eagles were also led by one of the top scorers in the region, Erik Oliver, who averaged 20.9 points per game.

Prior to his coaching days, Saulsberry played Division I basketball at Southeast Missouri State University. He had also previously earned All-Conference honors while playing at St. Catharine Junior College. As a player, he helped lead them to the NJCAA national tournament as the 10th ranked team in the nation.

DeWayne Saulsberry certainly brings an already solid career to the new role as head coach as the future is looking bring for the men's basketball program at Laramie County Community College.