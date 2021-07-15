Downtown Cheyenne Fridays On The Plaza: Week 7 Preview

Mat Murdock Townsquare Media

Week 7? This summer is moving a little too fast for my tastes. We're going to have to figure our lives out once the fall rolls around and we can't expect awesome live music and fun down on the Depot Plaza, every Friday. In the meantime, we at least can enjoy ourselves. Savor it. Yeah, we need to savor it. Anyways, live every week, we have some awesome bands ready for us. Let's take a look at what we have this week.

Jocelyn And Chris

Get ready for some rocking blues with a brother/sister duo out of Upstate New York. These guys obviously are a national touring band since they're making their way all the way to the Capitol City Friday night. These guys are really, really good. I know I hype everyone up, but Jocelyn's voice is incredible, and the nice blues/rock guitar licks are downright good. See for yourself.

I am beyond excited to catch these guys live. And for FREE, what an awesome deal. They'll be great, guaranteed or your money back. Because it's free. See what I did there? But seriously, I am pumped. Bring on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

De Gringos Y Gremmies

These guys are coming all the way from Wyoming, so, we have some local flavor hitting the stage on Friday. Their music is described as "Spaghetti-Infused Western Surf Rock". That sounds so interesting. They also have "The Band From Laramie" on a lot of their stuff, so you know it's them. I actually think that's pretty tongue and cheek funny. These guys are fun. Check this out.

I can see the whole plaza boogying to their funky surfer licks. I think they're going to surprise some folks in attendance, and good for a local band to get to strut their stuff for Cheyenne's favorite weekly show.

There you have it, your Friday Night is ready and waiting for you. Looks like you will be well entertained. If you want to check out this year's full lineup for Fridays On The Plaza, you can do that here.

 

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

 

Filed Under: Fridays on the Plaza
Categories: Events
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top