Downtown Cheyenne: Fridays On The Plaza Week 9 Preview

Mat Murdock Townsquare Media

We're already 9 weeks into Summer, woof. This whole week feels like a Friday, so just wash your party pants and repeat. You don't want to miss the bands playing this Friday. I had the pleasure of talking to one of the bands earlier this week and you'll get your money back on the free show if you're not entertained. See what I did there?

The Josephines

I'm really excited for these guys. They're so good, and I'm going to say this without trying to hurt anyone's feelings, but, they're from my home state of Kentucky. Kentucky artists are always the best. Sorry, we have the best musicians. You'll seriously be kicking yourself if you miss out on them.

I love their style. They're going to kill it Friday Night. I may just ask to become their driver or something and runaway on tour.

Tris Musnick & The Innocents

As I mentioned, I talked to Tris Musnick the other day on my morning show. These are are pumped to play at the plaza. They're Wyoming born and raised out of Sheridan. So get ready for more Country Rock.

Man, that sounds like a good country band. They have some 90s flavor and I'm not mad about it. I actually can say, I feel their lyrics. It's kind of nice when an artist can do that.

I personally believe this might be the best lineup all Summer. With heavy bias on the Kentucky connection for me. I think it's a show you don't want to miss. So take a break form you cowboy boots at CFD and check out these two bands.

