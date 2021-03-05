F.E. Warren Air Force Base Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Days

F.E. Warren Air Force Base is offering COVID-19 vaccines to Department of Defense beneficiaries over 18, the City of Cheyenne said Friday.

The base will host vaccination days at the base theater every Friday afternoon, while vaccine supplies last.

DoD beneficiaries can make an appointment by visiting: https://host.tablesready.com/p/book/add/90mdgrx or by calling (307) 773-4643.

Numerous vaccination locations are also available throughout Laramie County for eligible residents. Locations and information on vaccine priority groups can be found on the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department website.