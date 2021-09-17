I'm actually really proud of this YouTuber. He went out of his way to point out what really pisses us off and what not to do when you're here on vacation. We're a different breed of people here and you can't come in being a giant dope, unless you want an eye roll. I was pretty surprised how accurate his tips are, honestly. It takes a lot of time in this state to understand what NOT to do when you're here.

If you don't have time to watch what he's talking about, here's the skinny.

Don't Tell People From Wyoming What To Do

This is pretty self explanatory, and go ahead and get off our lawn while you're at it.

Don't Expect To Have Cell Service Everywhere In The State

Yeah, I mean, we have more cows that humans here, or some stat that I read somewhere like that. You don't see cows on phones. That would be a very enterprising idea, though.

Don't Mess With The Wildlife

I'm pretty sure we figure out when it's actually Spring in Wyoming when someone finally gets gored by a bison. Should be more self explanatory.

Don't Ignore The Signs At National Parks

Yeah, we have a lot of forest and woods here. It's pretty easy to end up missing if you're not careful. Stay on the beaten path.

Don't Forget To Bring Sun Protection

Yeah...I didn't even think about this one. We're closer to the sun than most and it's always sunny in Wyoming. That should be a TV show.

Don't Trust The Weather Forecast

Ouch. I mean, I get it. You never know if you're getting rain or hail. So, fair.

Don't Think You Can Get Away Without Some Rodeo Time

Actually, you really could. I mean, rodeos are fun to check out, but it's pretty easy to miss, especially if you're going to the parks.

Chokecherries And Huckleberries Are Worth Trying Too

Ok, back off now. Don't let everyone know about Chokecherries, you jerk.

And A Good Ole Beef Steak Is Always A Good Idea

Duh.

Don't Be Surprised About The Speeds On The Highways

Yeah, and don't be surprised by a 60 MPH wind gust that will blow you off the road, either.

Don't Forget To Fill Up With Gas Every Chance You Get

Yeah, this isn't bad advice.

Old Faithful: Check For The Next Eruption When You Enter The Park

Yeah, water explosions!

Don't Forget To Stock Up On Water And Snacks In The Car

I mean, this goes with the gas idea.

Don't Be Afraid Of Locals

Lol. He said we seem to be happy when tourists are here.

Don't Confuse Jackson The Town With Jackson Hole The Area

I think they'd figure it out eventually.

Don't Expect Anything In Jackson To Be Cheap

Yeah, no kidding. I'm assuming they'd learn if they tried to book a room. Sheesh.

Don't Forget To Book Accommodations Early

Do you even travel, bro?

Don't Forget To Look At The 10 Day Forcast

I mean, he just hated on our meteorologist. Come on, now.

Don't Mess With The Wind

It's just a light breeze.

Don't Forget To Look Up Various Routes For Your Destination

I mean, yeah, stuff closes because of snow. You're probably fine in warm months. All three of them.

Don't Think Wyoming Is Just Yellowstone

Shhhhhhh

He kind of gets it. I'll give it to him.

